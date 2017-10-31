BRIEF-Armada Hoffler Properties Q3 FFO per share $0.25

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Armada Hoffler Properties Inc

* Armada Hoffler Properties reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.98 to $1.00

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.25

* Q3 FFO per share $0.25

* Armada Hoffler Properties Inc says ‍company raised 2017 full-year normalized FFO guidance​

* Armada Hoffler Properties Inc says ‍now expects 2017 normalized FFO in range of $0.98 to $1.00 per diluted share​

* Normalized FFO for Q3 increased to $15.5 million compared to $13.2 million for Q3 of 2016​

* Total construction contract backlog was $76.7 million at end of Q3​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍full-year 2017 total NOI $72.6 million to $73.0 million​