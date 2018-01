BRIEF-ARO Liquidation, Inc. F/K/A Aeropostale, Inc. Files A Motion With The Bankruptcy Court To Sell Its Visa/Mastercard Interchange Fee Litigation Claim

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Aro Liquidation Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - ARO LIQUIDATION, INC. F/K/A AEROPOSTALE, INC. HAS FILED A MOTION WITH THE BANKRUPTCY COURT TO SELL ITS VISA/MASTERCARD INTERCHANGE FEE LITIGATION CLAIM

* ARO LIQUIDATION INC - ‍FILED A VOLUNTARY PETITION UNDER CHAPTER 11 OF BANKRUPTCY CODE ON MAY 16, 2016​

* ARO LIQUIDATION INC - ‍COMPANY HAS ENTERED INTO A “STALKING HORSE” AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF VISA/MASTERCARD LITIGATION CLAIM IN AMOUNT OF $1 MILLION

* ARO LIQUIDATION - ‍AS PART OF WIND DOWN OF OPERATIONS & LIQUIDATION OF REMAINING ASSETS, CO IS SELLING THE VISA/MASTERCARD LITIGATION CLAIM​