FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arotech reports third quarter and year-to-date 2017 results
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Technology
Philippine outsourcing industry braces for AI
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
U.S.
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 9:41 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Arotech reports third quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Arotech Corp

* Arotech reports third quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $25.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $95 million to $100 million

* Arotech corp - ‍Arotech had a backlog as of September 30, 2017 of $69.5 million compared to a backlog of $55.0 million for same period last year​

* Arotech Corp sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted earnings per share range of $0.16 to $0.20​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.