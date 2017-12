Dec 12 (Reuters) - AROUNDTOWN SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION OF DIVIDEND PAYMENT AND ADJUSTMENT OF CONVERSION PRICE

* HAS RESOLVED UPON DISTRIBUTION OF CASH DIVIDEND IN AMOUNT OF EUR0.163 PER SHARE

* CONVERSION PRICE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND SERIES B IS ADJUSTED TO EUR3.2746

* CONVERSION PRICE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND SERIES C IS ADJUSTED TO EUR5.5148