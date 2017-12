BRIEF-Array BioPharma Announces Strategic Collaboration With Pfizer

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc:

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, TRIAL WILL BE SPONSORED AND FUNDED BY PFIZER, WITH ARRAY PROVIDING BINIMETINIB SUPPLY

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA - PHASE 1B CLINICAL STUDY IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN BY Q3 2018

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA - ENTERED INTO CLINICAL TRIAL AGREEMENT WITH PFIZER TO INVESTIGATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF SEVERAL NOVEL ANTI-CANCER COMBINATIONS