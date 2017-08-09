FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Array Biopharma reports Q4 loss per share $0.17
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Array Biopharma reports Q4 loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc

* Array Biopharma reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017

* Q4 loss per share $0.17

* Q4 revenue $33.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $28.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Array Biopharma Inc - ‍Entered into a license, development and commercialization partnership with Ono Pharmaceutical for binimetinib and encorafenib​

* Array Biopharma Inc - ‍Ono received rights to develop and commercialize binimetinib and encorafenib in Japan and South Korea​

* Array Biopharma - ‍Received upfront payment of $31.2 million, retains exclusive commercialization rights for binimetinib, encorafenib in U.S., Canada, Israel​

* Array Biopharma Inc - ‍Is entitled to receive up to an additional $156 million (¥17.3 billion) if certain development and commercial milestones are achieved​

* Array Biopharma Inc - ‍Will be eligible for robust, tiered, double-digit royalties based on product sales in Japan and South Korea​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.