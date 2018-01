Jan 23 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc:

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA SAYS PIERRE FABRE MEDICAMENT, REQUESTED THAT MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATIONS FOR BINIMETINIB MONOTHERAPY BE WITHDRAWN

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA - WITHDRAWAL OF MAA APPLICATIONS FOR BINIMETINIB MONOTHERAPY IN NRAS-MUTANT MELANOMA REQUESTED IN EU, SWITZERLAND AND AUSTRALIA

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA - PIERRE FABRE MEDICAMENT IS ARRAY'S COLLABORATION PARTNER