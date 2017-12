BRIEF-Array - In Exchange For $126.06 Million 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes Co Issued 2024 $126.06 Million Notes

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc:

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA - ‍ON DEC 1, IN EXCHANGE FOR $126.06 MILLION OF 3.00% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 CO ISSUED 2024 NOTES OF $126.06 MILLION

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA SAYS ‍2024 NOTES WILL MATURE ON DEC 1, 2024​ - SEC FILING

* ARRAY - ALSO ISSUED AGGREGATE OF ABOUT 7.96 MILLION SHARES OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK IN EXCHANGE OF $126.06 MILLION OF 3.00% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020​

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA - ‍2024 NOTES TO BEAR INTEREST AT 2.625% PAYABLE SEMIANNUALLY IN ARREARS ON JUNE 1 & DEC 1 OF EACH YEAR, BEGINNING JUNE 1, 2018​