October 16, 2017 / 8:16 PM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Arris International, Broadcom and Brocade withdraw and re-file joint voluntary notice to CFIUS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Arris International Plc

* Arris International Plc - ‍on October 12, 2017, Broadcom, Brocade and Arris withdrew and re-filed their joint voluntary notice to CFIUS

* Arris International Plc - ‍joint voluntary notice to CFIUS with respect to Broadcom Brocade​ transaction - SEC filing

* Arris International Plc - ‍CFIUS has agreed to proceed directly to a 45-day investigation period with respect to transaction notice​

* Arris International Plc - co, seller entered into an amendment to agreement to extend end date of agreement until December 15, 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zdSiIM) Further company coverage:

