BRIEF-Arris International Says Will Remain Within Previously Issued Guidance For Q4

* ARRIS INTERNATIONAL SAYS WITH RESPECT TO Q4 2017, CO BELIEVES IT WILL BE WITHIN PREVIOUSLY ISSUED REVENUE & NON-GAAP EARNINGS GUIDANCE - SEC FILING

* ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC - WITH RESPECT TO 2018, CO PROJECTS ARRIS BUSINESS, EXCLUDING NEW ENTERPRISE SEGMENT, WILL HAVE MODEST REVENUE GROWTH‍​

* ARRIS INTERNATIONAL- EXPECTS NEW ENTERPRISE SEGMENT TO CONTRIBUTE BETWEEN $40M TO $50M IN REVENUE FOR Q4, TO BE NEUTRAL TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS FOR PERIOD

* ARRIS INTERNATIONAL - WITH RESPECT TO 2018, NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IMPROVEMENT COMPARED TO 2017 WILL BE “HIGHLY DEPENDENT” ON MEMORY COSTS

* ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC - WITHOUT MATERIAL IMPROVEMENT IN MEMORY COSTS, PROFITABILITY IN 2018 MAY BE SIMILAR TO WHAT COMPANY EXPERIENCED IN 2017