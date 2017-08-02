FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ARRIS Q2 preliminary earnings per share $0.16
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-ARRIS Q2 preliminary earnings per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - ARRIS International PLC

* ARRIS announces preliminary and unaudited second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $1.664 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.66 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ARRIS International PLC - quarter-end ‍order backlog was $1.326 billion​

* Arris International PLC - ‍remain on track to achieve results within full year 2017 guidance ranges​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.50, revenue view $6.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.23 to $0.28

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 to $0.71

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ARRIS International PLC - ‍while slightly delayed, anticipate closing ruckus networks acquisition early in Q4​

* Arris International PLC - ‍expect ruckus networks acquisition to be accretive on a non-GAAP basis in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.