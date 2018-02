BRIEF-Arrow Electronics Posts Q4 Adj. EPS of $2.51

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Arrow Electronics Inc:

* ARROW ELECTRONICS REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.51 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 18 PERCENT TO $7.63 BILLION

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.74 TO $1.86 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* SEES Q1 SALES $6.4 BILLION TO $6.8 BILLION

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ON A DILUTED BASIS, TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.50 TO $1.62

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.30, REVENUE VIEW $7.46 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.73, REVENUE VIEW $6.56 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN Q4, NET INCOME WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $125 MILLION, OR $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE, RELATED TO U.S. TAX LEGISLATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: