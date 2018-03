March 1 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc:

* FY REVENUE £319.0 MILLION VERSUS £235.9 MILLION

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT AFTER TAX £56.6 MILLION VERSUS £45.6 MILLION

* FY CORE COLLECTIONS £342.2 MILLION VERSUS £286.0 MILLION

* FOCUS ON HEALTH OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS’ BALANCE SHEETS CONTINUES TO INCREASE

* SEES INCREASED VOLUMES OF ASSET SALES ACROSS EUROPE, GENERATING OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARROW TO PURCHASE AND MANAGE MORE PORTFOLIOS