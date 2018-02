Feb 22 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARROWHEAD RECEIVES REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO BEGIN PHASE 1 STUDY OF ARO-AAT FOR TREATMENT OF ALPHA-1 LIVER DISEASE

* ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS - ANTICIPATES DOSING IN PHASE 1 STUDY WILL BEGIN AROUND END OF MARCH