Dec 27 (Reuters) - Arshiya Ltd:

* APPROVED ISSUANCE OF 1.1 MILLION SHARES TO AXIS BANK AGAINST PART CONVERSION OF CRYSTALLISED LIABILITY AMOUNTING TO 116 MILLION RUPEES

* APPROVED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO

* SAYS APPROVED ISSUE OF 1.2 MILLION ZERO PERCENT OPTIONALLY CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERENCE SHARES TO SICOM LTD