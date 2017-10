BRIEF-Artea H1 net income group share up at 1.6 million euros

Sept 28 (Reuters) - ARTEA SA:

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 7.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 4.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN TERMS OF ENERGY ACTIVITY, SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS ARE BEING REALIZED IN H2 2017 IN ORDER TO INCREASE ENERGY PRODUCTION‍​

* NEW DISPOSALS OF ASSETS AND SALES IN VEFA WILL ENABLE CO TO GENERATE SIGNIFICANT RESULT AND CASH FLOW FOR FY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)