Sept 29 (Reuters) - ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG:

* ‍TARGET 2019: CLEAR ANNUAL SURPLUS THROUGH EXPANDED BUSINESS MODEL

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK: REVENUE AND EARNINGS IMPROVEMENT EXPECTED IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017

* H1 2017: SALES EUR 0.6 MILLION, GROSS PROFIT EUR 0.6 MILLION, EBIT -0.566 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)