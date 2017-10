Sept 19 (Reuters) - ARTEMIS:

* SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 375 MILLION NONDILUTIVE CASH-SETTLED EXCHANGEABLE BONDS INTO EXISTING KERING SHARES DUE MARCH 2023‍​

* BONDS WILL BE ISSUED ON SEPTEMBER 22ND, 2017 AT 102.25% OF THEIR NOMINAL VALUE

* ANNUAL GROSS YIELD TO MATURITY OF -0.40%. Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)