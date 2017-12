Dec 12 (Reuters) - ARTIFEX MUNDI SA:

* SOME SHAREHOLDERS SIGN SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT TO VOTE COLLECTIVELY AT AGMS AND ACQUIRE SHARES OF CO

* TOGETHER SHAREHOLDERS, WHO HAVE SIGNED AGREEMENT, OWN 6.83 PERCENT OF STAKE IN CO

* THE SHAREHOLDERS ARE: TOMASZ PIOTR GRUDZINSKI, JAKUB ANDRZEJ GRUDZINSKI, KAMIL JAKUB URBANEK, MARIUSZ MIROSLAW SZYNALIK, RAFAL MARCIN WRONSKI, ADRIAN ARTUR POLTORAK, BOZENA GRUDZINSKA AND BOGDAN GRUDZINSKI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)