Feb 2 (Reuters) - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust :

* ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES $200 MILLION OFFERING OF 2-YEAR SERIES B FLOATING RATE SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES

* ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST SAYS SERIES B DEBENTURES ARE PRICED AT $100 PER $100 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT