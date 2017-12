Dec 14 (Reuters) - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust :

* ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE TO RENEW ITS EXISTING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID FOR A FURTHER YEAR

* ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - UNDER TERMS OF BID, ARTIS MAY PURCHASE UP TO 13.3 MILLION TRUST UNITS