BRIEF-Artis Real Estate Investment Trust disposes four Alberta office properties
October 31, 2017 / 1:26 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Artis Real Estate Investment Trust disposes four Alberta office properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces disposition of four Alberta office properties

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says ‍it has sold Quarry Park Portfolio, a portfolio of three office properties located in Calgary, Alberta​

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍entered into unconditional agreement to sell Millennium Centre, an office property located in Red Deer, Alberta​

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍Quarry Park Portfolio was sold for $98.0 million ($347 per square foot)​

* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍ sale price for Millennium Centre property is $33.0 million ($222 per square foot)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
