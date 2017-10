BRIEF-Aryzta FY 2017 revenue down at EUR 3.80bn

Sept 25 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* FY REVENUE DECREASE OF (2.1)% TO €3.80BN; (2.1)% ORGANIC DECLINE‍​

* FY ARYZTA NORTH AMERICA REVENUES DECREASED BY (5.7)% TO €1.80BN; (6.3)% ORGANIC DECLINE

* FY EBITDA DECLINED BY (31.1)% TO €420.3M

* FY UNDERLYING NET PROFIT DECREASED BY (42.5)% TO €179.0M

* BEST CURRENT ESTIMATE FOR FY18 EBITDA IS TO BE BROADLY IN-LINE WITH FY17 GIVEN THE RANGE OF INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CHALLENGES

* COMMITMENT TO GENERATING CASH OF UP TO €1.0 BILLION OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS, INCLUSIVE OF ASSET REALISATIONS

* CONTINUED STRONG CASH GENERATION IN FY17 OF €196 MILLION

* REFOCUSING ON CORE B2B FROZEN BAKERY AND EUROPEAN FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESSES

NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF €860 MILLION RELATING TO GOODWILL, INTANGIBLES AND FIXED ASSETS