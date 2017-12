Dec 7 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* ARYZTA NOTES AGREEMENT AND PRICING OF PICARD OFFERINGS

* NOTES THAT PICARD AGREED AND PRICED €1.19 BILLION OF FLOATING RATE SENIOR SECURED NOTES AND €310M SENIOR NOTES

* EUR 110M OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS VIA DIVIDEND