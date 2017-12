Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asahi Broadcasting Corp

* Says it plans to restructure itself into broadcasting holding company on April 1, 2018

* Says it names Susumu Okinawa as president and names Satoshi Wakisaka as chairman due to company structure change, effective April 1, 2018

* Says holding company transition plan was disclosed on Feb. 8

