BRIEF-Asatsu-DK says termination of alliance and withdrawal of petitions by WPP Group
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 13, 2017 / 7:18 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Asatsu-DK says termination of alliance and withdrawal of petitions by WPP Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Asatsu-DK Inc

* Says co signs agreement with WPP plc and its group companies (WPP Group), regarding the termination of capital and business alliance with WPP Group and the withdrawal of the petition for arbitration and the petition for an order for provisional disposition against the co filed by WPP 2008 Limited, WPP 2005 Limited, and WPP International Holding B.V

* Previous news was disclosed on Nov. 6

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/54iu62

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
