Feb 14 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc:

* ASB AGREES TO SELL INFOMART DALLAS TO EQUINIX FOR $800 MILLION

* ‍ASB REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS - DEAL CONSIDERATION WILL CONSIST OF CASH & DEBT SECURITIES, PAID OUT TO CO OVER 36-MONTH PERIOD FOLLOWING CLOSING​