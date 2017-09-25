FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.08
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 25, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc:

* Ascena retail group Reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results and provides guidance for first quarter of fiscal 2018

* Reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.08

* Sees fy 2018 ‍capital expenditures in range of $190 to $220 million​

* Sees fy 2018 ‍gross margin rate in range of 58.1% to 58.6%

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q4 sales $1.658 billion versus $1.812 billion

* Sees q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 to $0.13

* Sees q1 2018 sales $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable sales declined 4 percent

* Sees ‍q1 2018 comparable sales in range of down 4% to down 5%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.