Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ascencia Ltd

* ASCENCIA LTD - QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 109.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS. 74.4 MILLION RUPEES‍​

* ASCENCIA LTD - REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPT 283.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 230.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO