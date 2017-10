BRIEF-Ascencio Q3 net income up at 8.7 million euros

Aug 3 (Reuters) - ASCENCIO SCA:

* 9-MONTH RENTAL INCOME: €30.53 MILLION, UP BY 5.7%

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT END OF JUNE WAS 98.20 PERCENT

* OUTLOOK: POSITIVE RESULTS OF THE FIRST NINE MONTHS SHOULD ALLOW TO CONTINUE THE GROWTH OF THE DIVIDEND

* Q3 NET INCOME EUR 8.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WITH A DEBT RATIO OF 42.8% AS AT 30 JUNE 2017, ASCENCIO STILL HAS €90 MILLION OF INVESTMENT CAPACITY BEFORE THE DEBT RATIO PASSES THE 50% THRESHOLD

* Q3 OPERATING RESULT BEFORE RESULT ON PORTFOLIO EUR 8.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.5 MILLION YEAR AGO