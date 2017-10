Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ascendant Resources Inc:

* Ascendant Resources announces August 2017 operational results

* Aug. ‍tonnes milled increased to 1,903 tpd at El Mochito mine, up 9.8 pct from Q2 average and 53 pct from Jan 2017 ​

* "Remains confident of continuing its 2017 ramp up in ore production"​