Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ascendas India Trust:

* Qtrly ‍ total property income increased by 24 percent to S$46.1 million​

* Qtrly DPU up by 10 percent to 1.50 S₵​

* Qtrly net property income S$31.6 million, up 26​ percent