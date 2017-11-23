FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2017 / 1:51 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Ascendas India Trust says unit to buy Arshiya Rail Siding And Infrastructure Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ascendas India Trust

* ‍Ascendas Property Fund (India) enters deal to buy Arshiya Rail Siding And Infrastructure Limited

* Consideration for acquisition comprises upfront payment of S$91.4 million & deferred consideration up to S$21.1 million over next 4 yrs

* ‍FY2016/2017 pro forma net profit attributable to acquisition is about S$5.5 million​

* Financial impact of deal on DPU expected to be about 0.20 Singapore cents per unit in A-iTrust‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
