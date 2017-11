Nov 13 (Reuters) - ASCENDIS HEALTH LTD:

* ‍TRANSACTION UPDATE RELATING TO ASCENDIS’ ACQUISITION OF REMEDICA​

* ‍BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO RAISE EQUITY TO REPAY PORTION OF CO‘S MEDIUM TERM DEBT OBLIGATIONS IN ORDER TO REDUCE ITS DEBT POSITION​

* ‍BOARD ELECTED TO SETTLE A PORTION OF DEFERRED PAYMENT IN ADVANCE OF ITS DUE DATE​