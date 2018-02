Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd:

* ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF THOMAS THOMSEN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM 1 MARCH 2018

* THOMAS WILL SUCCEED KARSTEN WELLNER WHO HAS BEEN THE CEO SINCE THE FOUNDING OF THE GROUP IN 2011

* ‍KARSTEN WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO ON 1 MARCH 2018 AND AS A BOARD DIRECTOR ON 30 JUNE 2018​