BRIEF-Ascendis Health HY HEPS Rises, Launches Strategic Review

March 1 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd:

* HY ‍NORMALISED HEPS UP 7% TO 75.8 CENTS​

* ‍DIRECTORS HAVE ELECTED NOT TO DECLARE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND AND TO RETAIN CASH TO SETTLE DEBT OBLIGATIONS​

* ‍TARGETING TO ACCELERATE SYNERGY SAVINGS IN NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, MAINLY IN SOUTH AFRICAN PHARMA AND MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES​

* ‍TARGETING TO IMPROVE EBITDA MARGIN TO 17% - 18% IN SHORT TO MEDIUM TERM​

* ‍PROJECTS UNDERWAY TO OPTIMISE INVENTORY LEVELS IN PHARMA-MED AND CONSUMER BRANDS SEGMENTS

* ‍PROJECTS UNDERWAY TO IMPROVE DEBT COLLECTION FROM PRIVATE SECTOR AND GOVERNMENT DEBTORS IN PHARMA-MED​

* ‍STRATEGIC BUSINESS REVIEW HAS BEEN INITIATED TO CREATE A“SUSTAINABLE MARKET POSITION” FOR CO AND TO ACCELERATE ORGANIC GROWTH​

* ‍REVIEW IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED LATE IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: