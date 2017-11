Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd

* ‍BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO UNDERTAKE A FULLY UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS OFFER TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY R750 MILLION TO FUND ACCELERATED PAYMENT.​

* ‍RIGHTS OFFER IS FULLY UNDERWRITTEN BY A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDER, COAST2COAST CAPITAL PROPRIETARY LIMITED​

* FULLY UNDERWRITTEN RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS OFFER OF 750 MILLION RAND AT 20.00 RAND PER SHARE​