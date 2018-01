Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ascendis Pharma A/S:

* ASCENDIS PHARMA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF TARGET ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 TRIAL OF TRANSCON GROWTH HORMONE FOR PEDIATRIC GROWTH HORMONE DEFICIENCY

* ASCENDIS PHARMA - TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 HEIGHT TRIAL OF TRANSCON GROWTH HORMONE ANTICIPATED IN Q1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: