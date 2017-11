Oct 31 (Reuters) - ASCENDIS HEALTH LTD:

* ‍CLIFF SAMPSON, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF ASCENDIS’ SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS, WILL REACH HIS RETIREMENT DATE ON 30 JUNE 2018​

* ‍SAMPSON HAS MADE HIMSELF AVAILABLE POST HIS RETIREMENT TO ENSURE A SMOOTH AND SUCCESSFUL HANDOVER​

* ‍BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF SECURING A REPLACEMENT EXECUTIVE​