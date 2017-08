BRIEF-Ascent Capital Group appoints Fred Graffam as CFO

July 18 (Reuters) - Ascent Capital Group Inc

* Ascent Capital Group announces appointment of Fred Graffam as chief financial officer

* Ascent Capital Group Inc - ‍appointment of Fred Graffam as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Ascent​

* Ascent Capital Group Inc says Fred Graffam succeeds Michael Meyers

* Ascent Capital Group Inc - Graffam is succeeding Michael Meyers, company's current CFO, who announced his retirement in january 2017

* Ascent Capital Group Inc - ‍transition of cfo responsibilities from meyers to graffam will be effective on, or around september 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: