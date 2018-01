Jan 10 (Reuters) - ASCOM HOLDING AG:

* ACHIEVED FOR FY NET REVENUE GROWTH OF 3% AND INCREASE OF INCOMING ORDERS OF 7.2%

* GENERATED FOR FY NET REVENUES OF AROUND CHF 309 MILLION, REPRESENTING A GROWTH RATE OF 3%

* INCOMING ORDERS INCREASED BY 7.2% TO AROUND CHF 325 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

* EXPECTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 EBITDA MARGIN OF ABOUT 14%, WHICH IS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS