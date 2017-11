Nov 29 (Reuters) - ASCOM HOLDING AG:

* ‍WINS LARGEST EVER ASCOM MYCO 2 ORDER: 4 000 UNITS TO BE IMPLEMENTED AT NORWEGIAN HOSPITAL​

* ENTIRE FRAME AGREEMENT HAS A VALUE OF AROUND CHF 4.8 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2AjqCDX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)