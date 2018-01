Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ascott Residence Trust:

* QTRLY REVENUE S$‍134.5​ MILLION VERSUS S$126.7 MILLION

* QTRLY DPU 2.04 S’PORE CENTS VERSUS 2.04 S’PORE

* QTRLY GROSS PROFIT S$ 61.8 MILLION VERSUS S$58.4 MILLION

* DEMAND IN SOME MARKETS SUCH AS JAPAN AND MANHATTAN, U.S. IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN RESILIENT