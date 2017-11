Nov 24 (Reuters) - ASEANA PROPERTIES LTD:

* ‍UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF DIVESTMENT OF PORTFOLIO​

* ‍IS IN NEGOTIATION WITH POTENTIAL BUYER OF SEAFRONT RESORT AND RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT AT KOTA KINABALU

* ‍DISCUSSIONS CONTINUE TO BE HELD ON SALE OF MOST OF COMPANY‘S REMAINING ASSETS​

* ‍DIRECTORS CANNOT BE CERTAIN THAT DISCUSSIONS WILL SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDE BY JUNE 2018, DATE ORIGINALLY SET FOR DISPOSAL OF ALL ASSETS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)