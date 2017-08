June 23 (Reuters) - ASETEK A/S:

* ASETEK ANNOUNCES NEW DATA CENTER ORDER TO COOL NVIDIA'S P100 GPU ACCELERATORS

* ANNOUNCED A NEW ORDER FROM PENGUIN COMPUTING, ASETEK'S LONGSTANDING OEM PARTNER FOR A NEW UNDISCLOSED HPC (HIGH PERFORMANCE COMPUTING) INSTALLATION

* ‍INITIAL ORDER FOR 140 LOOPS TO BE USED WITH ASETEK'S RACKCDU DIRECT-TO-CHIP (D2C) LIQUID COOLING SOLUTION HAVE VALUE OF USD 40,000

* ‍DELIVERY EXPECTED IN AUGUST 2017​