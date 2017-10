Oct 25 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S

* ‍FULL -YEAR 2017 DATA CENTER EXPECTATION HAS BEEN CHANGED.​

* ‍ANTICIPATES REVENUE AT ROUGHLY SAME LEVEL AS IN 2016.​

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR DESKTOP SEGMENT IS FIRMED UP, TO A FULL-YEAR 2017 REVENUE GROWTH EXPECTATION OF 15%-20%​

* ‍EBITDA ADJUSTED WAS $3.0 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017, COMPARED WITH EBITDA ADJUSTED OF $2.8 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2016​

* ‍REVENUE OF $17.7 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017, AN INCREASE OF 24% FROM Q3 OF 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)