July 12 (Reuters) - ASETEK A/S

* ASETEK RECEIVES INCREMENTAL ORDER FOR GOVERNMENT CONTRACT

* DOD INCREASED CONTRACT FUNDING BY USD 1.2 MILLION TO A TOTAL VALUE OF USD 3.7 MILLION

* INCREMENTAL FUNDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE SPENT OVER COMING THREE QUARTERS

* ‍INCREASE OF CONTRACT WITH UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE ENVIRONMENTAL SECURITY TECHNOLOGY CERTIFICATION PROGRAM