Jan 24 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S:

* ASETEK RECEIVES ORDER FROM FUJITSU FOR INSTITUTE OF FLUID SCIENCE AT

* ‍ORDER HAS A VALUE OF USD 420,000 WITH DELIVERY TO BE COMPLETED IN Q1 2018.​

* ‍ANNOUNCED ORDER FROM OEM PARTNER FUJITSU FOR INSTITUTE OF FLUID SCIENCE AT TOHOKU UNIVERSITY IN JAPAN​