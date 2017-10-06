FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ash Grove receives third party offer at value of $3.7 bln to $3.8 bln
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 6, 2017 / 3:38 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Ash Grove receives third party offer at value of $3.7 bln to $3.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ash Grove Cement Co

* Ash Grove cement company provides updates regarding pending acquisition by crh plc

* Received preliminary, non-binding competing proposal from third party to buy co at indicated enterprise value of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion​

* Board of directors of Ash Grove has determined that such proposal could reasonably be expected to result in a superior proposal​

* Special meeting for vote on merger agreement with CRH Plc set for November 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.