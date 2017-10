Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ashanti Gold Corp

* Ashanti Gold arranges non-brokered private placement

* Ashanti Gold Corp - ‍net proceeds from offering are intended to be used to fund exploration costs on Kossanto East property in Mali​

* Ashanti Gold Corp - ‍arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 7 million units at a price of $0.30 per unit​